Apple Launches iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: Faster Processor, Wireless Charging & Better Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were upgraded today. Instead of the usual tradition of adding “s” to their names, Apple settled for new names – the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Design

Glass it up! Both phones look like their predecessors but the major change on the outside is the shift from metal to glass. This is not new to iPhones but a return to its former design. The fact that it is glass means that fingerprint smudges will be visible most especially on the space gray compared to the gold and silver variants.

The dimensions of both phones have changed slightly, though you probably won’t notice the difference. However, they now weigh more. The iPhone 8 comes in at 148g and measures 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm. The Plus variant weighs 202g and measures 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm.

A11 Bionic – The Heart of The iPhone 8

Apple is proud of its new chip. Called the A11 Bionic, it brings significant changes in performance over the A10 Fusion. The hexa-core processor features four efficiency cores that are 70% faster than the A10 Fusion; and two performance cores that are up to 25% faster.

It also features a new tri-core GPU that is 30% faster than that of the A10 Fusion. The new GPU is also designed to provide a fluid experience for new AR games and console-style 3D games.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Specs

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature new retina HD displays with True Tone Technology. True Tone automatically adjusts the white balance of the screen to match the light around you using the ambient sensor. This helps to reduce eyestrain. Colors are also more life-like.

The iPhone 8 packs a 4.7-inch display with a 1334 x 7500 resolution and the iPhone 8 Plus packs a bigger 5.5-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Both phones now support wireless charging since they now have glass bodies. Apple says it will launch its AirPower mat next year which will not only charge the phones but also the Apple Watch and AirPods. You will even be able to charge all three devices simultaneously by placing them on the mat and monitor their individual charge level on the phone.

While owners wait for the mat, they can use Qi Wireless chargers found in hotels, airports and other public places. Belkin and Mophie have also made two new chargers for the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also waterproof and dust proof, thanks to their IP67 rating.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Cameras

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both retain their camera configuration – a single rear camera on the former and dual rear cameras on the latter.

The senors have been upgraded though. The iPhone 8 has a 12MP sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and digital zoom of up to 5x. However, the iPhone 8 Plus is the one that gets all the fun.

It has a 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens paired with another 12MP f/2.8 telephoto lens. The sensors now perform better under low-light. They also come with an upgraded Portrait mode feature as well as a new feature called Portrait Lighting.

Portrait Lighting works in combination with the A11 Bionic and the new ISP. It uses face detection and depth maps to capture portrait images with professional studio lighting effects. Portrait mode is still in beta.

The iPhone 8 camera can record 4K videos at up to 60fps, 1080p videos at 60 fps and slo-mo videos at 1080p at up to 240f fps.

The front camera on both devices is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor with retina flash for selfies and Facetiming.

The iPhone 8 also takes advantage of the new AR capabilities. Apple demoed a new tabletop AR battle game. Move the phone around and you see different areas of the game. Move away from the table and the sound from the game starts to fade. Move towards it and the reverse happens.

You can also whip out your phone and load the MLB At Bat app at a game. Point the camera towards the players on the field and details of the player will show up on your screen.

READ MORE: Report: Samsung to Charge Apple $120 Per OLED Display Panel for New iPhones

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Price and Availability

The new iPhones will be available only in 64GB and 256Gb variants. The 64GB iPhone 8 will sell for $699 and the 256GB model will go for $849. The 64GB iPhone 8 Plus will be priced at $799 while the 256GB model will retail for $949. Pre-orders will begin this Friday, September 15 and it will be available on September 22.