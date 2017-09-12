Microwear H1 is a Feature-packed 3G Smartwatch for $79.99!

Microwear may not be the first name that comes to your mind when you think of smartwatches but they have recently launched a rather compelling H1 model. You can now get it for just $79.99 which sounds like a pretty good deal considering the overall feature set.

One of the key features is that the watch sports IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Also, it has replaceable watch bands to customize the look and feel. In addition, it supports 3G, so you can make calls right from your wrist.

What’s more, the Microwear H1 has quite a few connectivity options and sensors that include Wifi, Bluetooth, Heart Rate monitor, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary, Massage Reminder and so on.

About Microwear H1:

As one of the most competitive Smartwatch in the market, Microwear H1 is made by The world’s top technical team of Shenzhen KTC Smartwatch R & D team after 2 years Research. No matter in Menu design, human-computer interaction, and consumption, or in Step counting accuracy, sports professional and Bluetooth connection stability, there is no doubt that H1 put the Smartwatch development speed in a faster move.

Check out the official product page