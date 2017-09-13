OnePlus 5 Special Edition May Launch on September 19

OnePlus has just sent invitations for a launch event that will be held in Paris on Sept. 19. Since the invitation carries the name of a French designer, Castelbajac, it appears that the Chinese firm is collaborating with Castelbajac to showcase a special edition of OnePlus 5.

After launching the OnePlus 3T in the last year, the company had released a special version of the smartphone called OnePlus 3T Colette Edition earlier this year. The limited quantity handset (250 units) was only available through Colette stores in Paris. It seems that OnePlus is now teaming up with another French designer to announce a special version of OnePlus 5 or new accessories.

The invite carriers a text that reads “when the style meet its machine, one night in September in Paris.” The mentioning of “machine” is also indication that a OnePlus 5 special edition may get unveiled on Sept. 19. However, as of this writing, there is no information available on it.

OnePlus has confirmed about its partnership with Jean-Charles De Castelbajac. The collaborative work between the two companies is reportedly called Callection. However, there is no information available on the meaning of Callection.

If the company announces a special version of OnePlus 5, it is likely that it may be available in limited quantities like the OnePlus 3T Colette Edition. Moreover, it is rumored to carry an expensive pricing.

OnePlus 5 was launched in June this year in two colors such as Midnight Black and Slate Gray. Few months later, the Chinese firm had also introduced a Soft Gold edition for its flagship phone. The Colette Edition came with a matte black finish, but sported the same specs. Hence, the rumored special edition OnePlus 5 is unlikely to come with improved specs.

OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED screen that produces full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Like most flagship phones of this year, the Snapdragon 835 chipset powers the OnePlus 5. Its 64 GB storage model has 6 GB of RAM and its 128 GB storage variant has 8 GB of RAM. The handset includes a 3,300mAh battery.

It is the first OnePlus 5 phone to come with 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear cameras. The selfie snapper of the smartphone is of 16-megapixel. Other features include dual-SIM support, VoLTE, fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port.

