Vivo’s Official Teaser Confirms Vivo X20 All-Black Mars Edition Is Coming

Just a couple of days back, Vivo officially announced via Weibo post that its full-screen smartphone, the Vivo X20 will launch on September 21. Yesterday, the Chinese tech giant again took to Weibo to announce that the X20 will have a special Mars Intelligent Agency Edition which would be in entirely black color and would likely debut alongside the standard X20.

The Weibo post which teased the MIA edition was accompanied by several images of the X20 with some regalia associated with the show but Vivo didn’t reveal further information on the specification and availability. But since it is a special edition, there may likely be a limited number of units available. The device may also come with a different memory version while still retaining a 5.8-inch display and other specs the X20 is coming with. In case you are wondering what this is all about, Mars Intelligence Agency is a popular TV show in China.

As a reminder, the Vivo X20 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1080p resolution and aspect ratio of 18:9 and would be powered by Qualcomm’s latest powerful mid-range chip- Snapdragon 660. This would be paired with a 6GB RAM. The X20 should also feature a 24MP dual camera setup on the back and a 24MP front shooter. It also offers facial recognition feature – dubbed Face Unlock – that’s claimed to unlock the device within 0.1s. The phone is expected to pack in a 3,500mAh battery.

