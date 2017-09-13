GET Xiaomi Mi 6 128GB Limited Ceramic model for just $447.99!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi 6, the phone that has killer specs, awesome looks, and a compelling dual-camera setup. You can now get Xiaomi Mi 6 for just $447.99 from Gearbest.com which sounds like a pretty good deal.

Once you first pick the Xiaomi Mi 6 up, the first impressions are that the phone looks just gorgeous. Also, it has excellent build quality and it is fairly compact since it sports a 5.15” IPS LCD display, which is sharp, vibrant and definitely one of the best 1080p panels you can find.

I love that the phone sits nicely in the hand. The stainless-steel frame is almost seamless with a curved glass back panel, which actually does a decent job with all the fingerprints and smudges. In comparison, the phone does not attract fingerprints so quickly like the Galaxy S8. Also, the buttons are easy to reach and they have a great tactile feedback.

As far as hardware goes, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the most powerful smartphones the money can buy.

It ships with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which is, however, not expandable.

One of the key selling points of the Mi 6 is the dual camera setup that consists of a 12MP shooter with a wide-angle lens and another 12MP sensor with the telephoto lens that gives 2 times zoom and the ability to take beautiful portrait photos with bokeh effect. The main camera has a bright f/1.8 aperture lens, 4-axis OIS, and dual tone dual-LED flash.

The Mi 6 ships with the MIUI 8, which is built on top of Android 7.1. Finally, the phone has a 3350 mAh battery.

