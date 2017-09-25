VKWorld S8 Arriving in October with 18:9 Full Screen Design and Super-Slim Bezels, 5,000mAh Battery

VKWorld is prepping up to launch new smartphones during the upcoming holiday season. The three rumored smartphones from the company are VKWorld Mix, T2 Plus and S8. Several details of the VKWorld S8 have already surfaced.

The VKWorld S8 is expected to feature a full screen design that will be supporting an aspect ratio of 18:9. However, the exact size and resolution of its display are not known.

The company claims that the screen of the VKWorld S8 is different from the other clones of Samsung Galaxy S8 as it features very thin bezels. Its top bezel is of 3.2mm only which houses an earpiece, light sensor and proximity sensor. The left and right bezels are even slimmer as they measure only 1mm. It seems that VKWorld S8 would be probably sporting the thinnest bezel in smartphones.

None of the full screen smartphones that have released so far feature large-sized batteries. The VKWorld S8 could be the first full screen phone to arrive with a mammoth battery of 5,000mAh capacity. It is Li-Po battery built by Sony. Li-Po batteries are said to be safer and durable than Li-ion batteries.

With minimal use, the battery is expected to last for 3 days and with normal use, users will be able to use the handset for 2 days. The huge battery of the VKWorld S8 will be complemented by MediaTek’s PumpExpress fast charging feature. The handset will be carrying support for 12V/2A fast charging.

Read More: New low price record set on Full-Screen phones: Vkworld Mix is coming for $99!

As of this writing, there is no information available on the chipset that will be powering the smartphone. However, SoC of the S8 would be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The handset will be also sporting a premium design as it will be coming with 3D glass back. As it can be seen in the above, the VKWorld S8 would be arriving in four color choices such as red, silver/white, light blue and black. The rear side of the smartphone features dual cameras. However, the exact details of both the lenses are not available. The fingerprint scanner is placed on its rear side. The smartphone also features a USB-C port.

The Chinese firm will be holding VKWorld Carnival in October. It is expected to unleash the VKWorld S8 during the upcoming event. There is no information available on the pricing of the phone.