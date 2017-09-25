LEAGOO KIICAA MIX Price Slashed By $30 During Special Sale on AliExpress on September 26 and 27

LEAGOO KIICAA MIX has been on sale since the past two months. During the presale, the smartphone was made available with $30 discount. Those who could not take advantage of the discounted pricing can now avail the handset with $30 price cut on Sept. 26 and 27.

The KIICAA MIX is a smartphone that houses a full screen FHD display from SHARP that measures 5.5 inches. The company claims that the handset offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. It is powered by MediaTek MT6750 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. The native storage provided on the smartphone is 32 GB. It features a 3,000mAH battery which can gain 35 percent power in 30 minutes through 5V/2A fast charging.

The handset features a 13-meapixel selfie camera. The rear side of the phone features dual-LED enabled 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras. The handset is loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. A fingerprint scanner is present on the chin of the phone. It does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack, but comes with a USB-C port for enjoying loseless music through USB-C headphones. For faster data connectivity, the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX features a Cat. 6 LTE modem.

On AliExpress, the KIICAA MIX will be selling with a discounted pricing on $109 on Sept. 26 and 27. Some of the Chinese retailers like GearBest are already selling the handset for $109. The handset is available in only one color of Elegance Black.