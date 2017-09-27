Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Models are Reportedly Arriving on December 1

When Microsoft was expected to debut Surface Pro 5 as the successor for Surface Pro 4 in May, the company had unveiled the “new Surface Pro.” At that time, it had also promised to release a cellular variant later this year. During the ongoing Microsoft Ignite 2017 event in Orlando, the company has confirmed on the arrival time of Surface Pro with LTE connectivity.

Microsoft has been silent on the LTE variant after the launch of Surface Pro. Earlier in this month, a U.K. based retailer began the pre-orders of the Surface Pro LTE with December release date. At the aforementioned event, Microsoft has confirmed that Surface Pro with LTE connectivity would be available from Dec. 1.

Some rumors claim that the LTE-enabled Surface Pro would be showcased at the Future Decoded event that will be held on Oct. 31. Surface chief Panos Panay will be delivering a keynote at the upcoming event.

The two Core i5 models of the Surface Pro will come with support LTE connectivity. It means the variants like 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage or 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with Intel HD 620 graphics. These configurations match with the Surface Pro LTE devices that were available on pre-orders earlier this month.

As far as pricing is concerned, the U.K retailer had listed the 4 GB RAM variant with a pricing of £1,132 (~$1,400) and the 6 GB RAM model was listed for £1,402 (~ $1,800). These prices may not be final as the pre-order pages are no longer accessible. The Core i7 Surface Pro model featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is also expected to arrive with LTE connectivity in the near future. This seems to be a possibility because Microsoft had introduced different color variants for Core i5 Surface Laptop, but later on Core i7 variants had also arrived in new colors.

Do you think that the LTE-enabled Surface Pro will be well-received by consumers? Share us your thoughts by adding your comments below.

