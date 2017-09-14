HTC U11 Life Rumored To Launch With Stock Android Oreo, Render Leaked

HTC is rumored as planning to launch the U11 Life which it is expected to release with stock Android. The device is tipped as running on Android 8.0 Oreo and will be part of Google’s Android One program. This detail was leaked on Twitter by a popular tipster and was even confirmed by famous tipster Evan Blass.

Evan Blass has got quite some reputation for credible leaks so it looks possible that the HTC U11 Life will indeed launch with stock Android O. The tipster also revealed that the device will have a variant that will come with Sense 9.0 and also shared a render of the device which looks very much like the U11. However, we can’t say what market will get that variant but the two variants will likely not sell on one market at the same time. Earlier rumors had tipped the U11 Life as launching sometime in October.

HTC Ocean_Life will be released under Android One program. It will lose most of the HTC apps and run stock Android O with Sense 9.0_A1. — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) September 13, 2017

The HTC U11 Life is said to go by the codename Ocean Life and it has all the settings of being a mid-range smartphone. Previous leaks had revealed the U11 Life will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor which isn’t found on too many phones yet. The device packs a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p. There will be a single 16MP camera at the rear as well as a 16MP selfie shoot up front. In addition, the U11 Life will get its juice from a 2,600mAH battery which will be complemented by the good processor to ensure the battery lasts for a while. The device may also come with IP68 waterproof and dustproof body.

The specs don’t look too appealing except the SD 660 chip onboard. The 2600mAH battery may be a turn off for some persons. So, it remains to be seen if HTC will be able to pull off some success out of the U11 Life.

