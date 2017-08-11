HTC U11 Lite Codenamed as HTC Ocean Life to Debut Within this Year

HTC has so far released smartphones like HTC U Ultra, U Play, X10 and U11 flagship in this year. Around a month, the rumor mill had revealed the leaked specifications of the HTC Ocean Life smartphone. Fresh information suggests that HTC will be releasing HTC Ocean Life smartphone before the end of this year. A fresh image of the smartphone has appeared and it is now speculated to debut as HTC U11 Life.

The HTC U11 Life is expected to come with a 5.2-inch display that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The leaked image of the phone suggests that its frontside resembles with HTC U11 and HTC 10 from the previous year. Below the display of the phone is the front-mounted fingerprint reader.

The top bezel of the HTC U11 Life has a 16-megapixel Panorama selfie camera. The rear side of the smartphone is also flanked with a 16-megapixel camera that is coupled with phase detection autofocus. The Snapdragon 630 chipset will be powering the HTC U11 Life. However, a previous report had revealed that the Snapdragon 660 chipset will be powering the HC U11 Life. As of this writing, there is no information available on its RAM.

It will be coming with a native storage of 32 GB and it will also feature a microSD card slot. It will be packed in a IP67 certified chassis. It will be arriving with HTC USonic earphones coupled with active noise cancellation. It is likely that the smartphone may not feature a 3.5mm audio jack just like the HTC U11. in other words, it will allow headphone connectivity through the USB-C port of the phone.

The pressure-sensitive metallic frame available on HTC U11 as Edge Sense will be also present on HTC U11 Life. The previous report has also revealed that it will be loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It will also include a 5.0 Bluetooth and will include a 2,600mAh battery.

There is no information available on the pricing of the HTC U11 Life. In the U.S., it is expected to be exclusively available for purchase through T-Mobile. The unlocked edition of the smartphone will be available for buying through HTC.com.

