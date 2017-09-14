Huawei May Launch The Mate 10 In Three Variants

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei announced during IFA that its next flagship, the Mate 10 series will arrive on October 16. Recent leaks say it will come in three variants – the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and a more affordable Mate 10 Lite.

The Mate 10 will be the standard version with a 5.9-inch IPS LCD screen. It will have dual rear cameras made in conjunction with Leica. The fingerprint scanner for the Mate 10 will be embedded in the home key.

The Mate 10 Pro will launch with a bezel-less display Huawei has branded EntireView. The display will be AMOLED and will have a QHD resolution. It will also have Leica-branded rear cameras and be powered by the Kirin 970. The bezel-less display will result in the fingerprint scanner moving to the back of the phone.

The less expensive Mate 10 Lite will have the same 5.9-inch Full HD screen as the standard variant but won’t have Leica cameras. There is also no mention of it getting the Kirin 970.

