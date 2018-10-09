Vivo V11 gets Rs. 2,000 ($27) price drop in India just weeks after its launch
After launching the Vivo V11 Pro in the Indian market last month, the Chinese manufacturer recently launched the Vivo V11, the toned-down variant of the Pro edition, in India for Rs. 22,990 (approximately $310).
Now, just a couple of weeks after its launch, the phone has reportedly received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 (~$27). With the price cut, the phone’s new pricing in the Indian market comes down to Rs. 20,990, which roughly converts to $283.
The Vivo V11 features glass panels on its front and rear with a metallic frame sandwiched in between. It comes with a 6.3-inch In-cell LTPS Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset which is accompanied by 6GB of RAM. There’s 64GB of internal storage, which can be further extended using a microSD card.
Coming to the camera, it has a dual camera setup on the back, stacked vertically, comprising a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. For snapping selfies, it comes equipped with a 25-megapixel camera, housed inside the notch. Both cameras are equipped with AI driven features, which includes AI scene recognition, AI face beauty, AI face shaping, backlight HDR, bokeh, low-light photography, Ultra HD video shooting and more.
Other features of the Vivo V11 include microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE. The handset is running Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.1 custom interface, and is fuelled by a 3,315mAh battery.
