Meizu X8 to release in market on October 15

Last month, Meizu had introduced smartphones like Meizu 16X, Meizu X8, Meizu V8 and Meizu V8 Pro smartphones in China. Except for the Meizu X8, the other smartphones are available for purchase in the home country. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the Meizu X8 will be available for buying starting from Oct. 15.

From 10:00 AM on Oct. 15, the Meizu X8 will be available for purchase through Meizu’s official website and Meizu’s official online store. And from Nov. 1, other Chinese retailers like Tmall, JD, Suning Tesco and so on will begin the sales of the Meizu X8.

The starting variant of the Meizu X8 that costs 1,598 Yuan (~$232) features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage. The model that is priced at 1,798 Yuan (~$260) has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. The highest configuration edition of the Meizu X8 includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It carries a pricing of 1,998 Yuan (~$290).

What’s interesting about the Meizu X8 smartphone is that it is the first phone from Meizu with notched display. It is fitted with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel that produces Full HD+ resolution. Like the Meizu 16X, the Meizu X8 is also fueled by Snapdragon 710 chipset.

The rear side of the Meizu X8 features 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup followed by a fingerprint reader. The notch of the smartphone houses 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is packed with a 3,210mAh battery that is enabled with support for rapid charging.

The Meizu X8 seems to be a worthy competitor for the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE which also features Snapdragon 710 chipset and a notched screen. The S-AMOLED 5.88-inch display of the Mi 8 SE produce FHD+ resolution. It is also equipped with 20-megapixel front-facing camera and 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. Its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage models are respectively priced at 1,799 Yuan (~$260), 1,999 Yuan (~$290) and 2,299 Yuan (~$333).