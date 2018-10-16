Lenovo A5 entry-level smartphone launched in India for Rs. 5,999 ($82)

At a launch event in New Delhi, along with the Lenovo K9 mid-range smartphone, the China-based company also launched an entry-level device, dubbed as Lenovo A5. The phone was originally launched in China earlier this year.

The phone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Lenovo K9, this one too doesn’t feature a notch on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek MT6739 quad-core 64-bit processor, clocked at 1.5GHz.

The device comes in two variants — one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and another with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera department, it features a 13-megapixel rear camera along with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with Lenovo’s custom user interface on top, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Lenovo A5 will be available in two color options — Black and Gold. The 2GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 5,999 (approximately $82) while the 3GB RAM model costs Rs. 6,999 (approximately $95).

Read More: Lenovo reclaims the No.1 spot in PC rankings ahead of HP in Q3 2018 – IDC

The phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. At this price point, the Lenovo A5 will compete against the likes of Realme C1 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A, among others.