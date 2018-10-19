Samsung announces Galaxy Book 2 with Snapdragon 850 and 12-inch sAMOLED

To tackle the competition of the Microsoft Surface Pro, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 2, a successor of the Galaxy Book launched last year. Yesterday at an event in the New York, Samsung pulled off the wraps from Galaxy Book 2. The new ‘always on, always connected’ PC/tablet packs 12-inch 2160×1440 Super AMOLED display with Gigabit LTE connectivity. In order to increase the productivity, Samsung has also added a keyboard and S Pen.

Unlike the primitive Windows tablets, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 instead of Intel Core m3. The new chip from Qualcomm would offer 30% better performance and battery life than the PCs running Snapdragon 835. Samsung has touted that it would provide a next level performance along with the Windows experience.

Speaking at the event, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America, Alanna Cotton “The way the world works is undergoing an incredible transformation, and users need technology that keeps them connected and ready for anything when they’re out in the world getting things done.” He further added that “The Galaxy Book2 brings together Samsung’s hardware and connectivity leadership with innovations from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft for a two-in-one that uniquely delivers PC productivity and superior mobility.”

It gives you the freedom to work anywhere without worrying about the battery backup. Its battery can last upto 20 hours of continuous usage or two full work days. Further, Samsung has added adaptive fast charging technology to help users save some time.

The next major highlight is the usage of Gigabit LTE connectivity which helps users to get high network speeds. It is integrated with X20 modem and 4×4 MIMO support. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is available with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In-camera department, there’s an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

In connectivity, it supports WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5GHz, VHT80 MIMO, USB Type-C x2, microSD and 3.5mm jack. It is running on Windows 10 in S Mode along with accessories such as S Pen, Keyboard. To make it smarter, Samsung has added sensors like Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.

It will be available online from Microsoft Store, Samsung.com, AT&T at the price of $999.99 from November 2. Further, the availability will be extended to Sprint and Verizon.