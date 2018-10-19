OnePlus 6T launch event tickets sold out in India within minutes

Recently, OnePlus sent out media invites to the launch event of its latest flagship phone — OnePlus 6T, confirming that the company will launch the phone on 30th October.

The launch event will take place in India at KDJW Stadium, inside Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. The event as at the same same time with the global launch in New York at 11 AM EDT (or 8:30 PM IST).

As usual, the company is also selling tickets to the launch event so that the OnePlus fans could attend the event. Just as the vouchers for the event, worth Rs. 999 (approximately $14), went on sale, it was sold out within minutes. Some users are complaining that the vouchers sold out under a minute and they couldn’t even add it to the cart.

The attendees will be among the first in the world to experience the style and power of the OnePlus 6T at the experience zone at the launch venue. In addition, the company will also give a gift hamper and Bullets Wireless earphones to all the fans who attend the event. For those who didn’t get chance to attend the event, OnePlus will also be live-streaming the event.

The OnePlus 6T is confirmed to come with a newly redesigned user interface, and improved gestures, among other, as the company is focusing on providing a fast and smooth experience. For this, the company reportedly created ‘FSE’ team, where ‘FSE’ stands for ‘Fast, Smooth, and Efficient’. It’ll also have an improved DND mode and smoother navigation gestures.

The company is also bringing AI-based algorithm that will allow the phone to learn when you sleep, so it can minimize background usage and reduce power consumption accordingly. OnePlus is also striving to reduce the number of taps required to perform a single interaction or action.

Fresh information reveals that the OnePlus 6T will come to India in three models. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage will carry a price tag of Rs. 37,999 (~$516) while the second model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 40,999 (~$557). The top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage may cost Rs. 44,999 (~$611).