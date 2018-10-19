Giveaway – Win 1 of 50 Tribit XBoom Speakers and Coupon Code

Gizmochina along with Tribit is conducting 50 units Free Tribit XBoom Speaker as giveaway gifts to 50 lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing gift.

There are not only have Tribit XBoom Speaker as the first prize, but also have Consolation Prize which will send the the $17 OFF Promotion Code for XBoom Speaker to all Participants via email after giveaway ended. The activity will be held between Oct 19 – Oct 29.

How to join in the activity ?

Find out how many Tribit XBoom Bluetooth speakers are in the following picture, then choose the right number from options we set in gleam system.

After chosen, it will looks like this .

More you main need to know about our tribit XBoom Bluetooth speaker

1. Immersive 360° speaker to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction.

2. Tribit XBass technology, 2x 12W high-performance drivers and dual passive radiators blast out rich, clear sound

3. IPX7 Waterproof, listen effortlessly in any environment

4. Up to 20-hour playtime on a single full charge

5. Wide Bluetooth range&Instant Connectivity: Listen for up to 66ft/20m with latest Bluetooth 4.2 technology, Compatible with Amazon Echo Dot.

6. Built-in microphone makes hands-free call, seamlessly access Siri and Google Now.

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Visit the official link for the Tribit Halloween giveaway on Indiegogo’s website. Share this giveaway contest on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit;

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will be shipped in a month when the giveaway end. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, good luck.

