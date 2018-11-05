Xiaomi India records a milestone, sells 1 million Mi TVs in less than Nine months

Xiaomi launched its first smart TV model for the Indian market in February this year, with the aim of dominating the market with its range of smart TV models. The company seems to be doing just that as it was revealed recently following a research by IDC that Xiaomi was the leading smart TV brand in India. The company has now revealed over the weekend that it has sold its 1 million Mi smart TVs in India since opening shop.

On Feb 14th, 2018 we launched a dream with an aim to change the TV game in India. Today, we’re super kicked to announce that we have sold 1,000,000 Mi TVs in just 9 months. Just goes on to show the popularity of Mi TVs in India right now. Thank you Mi Fans! #1SmartTVBrand pic.twitter.com/2rtx0780QJ — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) November 2, 2018

This was revealed via the Mi TV India Twitter handle and is certainly an impressive feat that shows the soaring popularity of the brand in India. It is even more surprising considering the already established presence of brands such as Pansonic, Samsung, LG etc in the local market before Xiaomi’s debut. The company is putting efforts to consolidate on this achievement with the opening of a Mi TV factory in India.

What Xiaomi, no doubt, has going for it is the pricing of its models which brings premium quality at affordable price tags, giving buyers good value for their money. Xiaomi had already recorded 500,000 units in sales within the first six months of the Mi TV launch as of August. However, an impressive festive season sales online were able to fast-track the company hitting the 1 million mark. Xiaomi is already celebrating this achievement with an Rs. 1,000 discount on the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A models on Flipkart and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A model on Mi.com, also as part of the Big Diwali sale and the Diwali with Mi sale, respectively.

