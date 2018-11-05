Xiaomi Mi 9 could be first Snapdragon 8150 phone; Key details surface

Xiaomi has recently introduced the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with new slider design and quad cameras in China. Soon after its launch, rumors about Xiaomi 2019 flagship phone have surfaced today. Citing information coming from supply chain, GizChina has reported that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the first phone to arrive with Snapdragon 8150 chipset. The new leak has shared some key information on the smartphone.

The publication has claimed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 arriving in the first half of 2019 could be the first Snapdragon 8150 chipset (previously known as Snapdragon 855) powered smartphone. Like the Mi 8, the Mi 9 is expected to launch first in China.

The publication has claimed that the Mi 9 flagship smartphone would be equipped with triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor. The regular variants of the phone may come with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Its highest variant may include 10 GB of RAM. The handset is expected to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner which suggest that it could be arriving with AMOLED display.



Last year, Xiaomi had launched the Mi MIX 2 smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC. In March 2019, the Chinese manufacturer had released the Mi MIX 2S phone that resembled the Mi MIX 2 in terms of design and specs but came with the newer Snapdragon 845.

Xiaomi may use the same strategy next year. During the launch event of Mi MIX 3, the company confirmed that the 5G version of the phone will be announced in Q1 2019. Hence, the Mi MIX 3 5G version arriving next year is likely to retain the same design as the Mi MIX 3. Probably, the Mi MIX 3 5G could be the company’s first phone with Snapdragon 8150 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 was unveiled as the 8th anniversary smartphone in May this year. It is likely that the Mi 9 may arrive to succeed in May 2019. In other words, it may launch a month or two after the Mi MIX 3 5G version. There is a possibility that Galaxy S10, ZenFone 5Z’s successor or Sony Xperia XZ4 that are expected to get announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech expo in February 2019 could end up as the first Snapdragon 8150 powered smartphone.

The referred via article has not clearly shared information on the source. Hence, it is advisable to digest the report with a pinch of salt.

