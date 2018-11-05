OnePlus 6T vs Honor Magic 2 vs Huawei Mate 20: Specs Comparison

All the most important smartphones manufacturers launched their main flagships of the second half of 2018, including Chinese companies. OnePlus 6T, Honor Magic 2 and the Huawei Mate 20 series are the last of them alongside the Mi Mix 3 by Xiaomi. Here, we compared the specs of OnePlus 6, Honor Magic 2 and Huawei Mate 20, two super powerful flagships which are going to be available in the global market at a moderate price, even though they have the best hardware components out there.

OnePlus 6T vs Honor Magic 2 vs Huawei Mate 20

OnePlus 6T Honor Magic 2 Huawei Mate 20 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm, 185 g 157.3 x 75.1 x 8.3 mm, 206 g 158.2 x 77.2 x 8.3 mm, 188 g DISPLAY 6.41 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Optic AMOLED 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), AMOLED 6.53 inches, 1080 x 2244p (Full HD+), IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, octa-core 2.6 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, octa-core 2.6 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – nano memory card slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, Oxygen OS Android 9 Pie, EMUI Android 9 Pie, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/1.7 and f/1.7, OIS

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Triple 16 + 16 + 24 MP, f/1.8, f/2.2 and f/1.8

Triple 16 + 16 + 24 MP f/2.0, f/2.4 and f/2.4 front camera Triple 12 + 16 + 8 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4

24 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3700 mAh, fast charging with Dash Charge 3500 mAh, fast charging with Magic Charge 4000 mAh, fast charging 4.5V / 5A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot, slider design Dual SIM slot, splashproof (IP53)

Design

As Honor Magic 2 sports the most innovative design, it is definitely the most attractive handset. It has a slider design with the front cameras and sensors included in the slider just like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. This allows a screen-to-body ratio close to 100 percent without the need of a notch interrupting the display. Further, it has smaller dimensions than other devices with the same display size.

Display

With the thinnest bezels as well as 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, Honor Magic 2 has the most convincing display. But OnePlus 6T is able to provide a similar viewing quality as it has an AMOLED display with DCI-P3 coverage as well. On the other hand, Huawei Mate 20 is the handset with the biggest display which could be better for you if you want a phone for gaming and/or productivity.

Hardware/Software

Kirin 980 is the most recent chipset in the Android market and I did not have the chance to test it deeply, but according to the first benchmark, it is even more performing than Snapdragon 845. If so, Huawei Mate 20 may be the fastest handset of this trio, but given the usual software optimization by OnePlus, the 6T may overclass it. The 6T is still not on sale, so we can not give you a final verdict.

Camera

The most interesting camera department belongs to Honor Magic 2 which boasts six cameras: three on the back and three on the front. While on the rear side you can find a monochromatic sensor as the third module, the front setup has two depth sensors which are also used for facial recognition.

Battery

Huawei Mate 20 has the biggest battery, 300 mAh more than OnePlus 6T and 500 mAh more than Honor Magic 2. It also supports a very fast charging technology which can fill 58 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes.

Price

Huawei Mate 20 recently hitten the market with a price tag of about €800/$912, the global price for Honor Magic 2 is not known yet, while OnePlus 6 will cost €559/$559. Even though I still do not know the price tag of Honor Magic 2, I want to award it for its innovation and decree it as the winner of this comparison.

OnePlus 6T vs Honor Magic 2 vs Huawei Mate 20: PRO and CONS

OnePlus 6T

PROS

Big battery

In-display fingerprint reader

Amazing hardware

Good cameras

Gorilla Glass 6

CONS

No micro SD

Honor Magic 2

PROS

Slider design

In-display fingerprint reader

Outstanding hardware

Six good cameras

CONS

Smaller battery

Huawei Mate 20

PROS

Bigger screen

Bigger battery

Awesome hardware

Good cameras

CONS