More details of Nokia 9 PureView seen on firmware site

The Nokia 9 PureView is the anticipated flagship phone from HMD Global Oy. The phone has been in development for a while now but there is still no officially confirmed release date. Nevertheless, more details keep surfacing.

New info on the flagship device was seen on the server of FIH Mobile, the Foxconn subsidiary said to be handling the phone’s production. Bits of information found revealed details about the phone’s codename and software version.

According to MySmartPrice, the Nokia 9 PureView is codenamed “Olympic”. The name might be a nod to the five cameras on its back which can be likened to the five rings of the Olympic Games. The server also revealed the phone is running Android 9 Pie with November’s security patch and has build number 00CN_4_030.

The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to change the way smartphones take pictures. Seeing as it has five cameras, we would be disappointed if the camera performance turns out to be less than stellar. The camera performance of the Nokia phones released by HMD Global has not been impressive. So a lot of people are really looking forward to the Nokia 9 PureView to succeed where the others have failed.

Apart from having five cameras, the phone is also expected to have support for wireless charging. Last week, two Nokia-branded wireless chargers were certified by the Wireless Power Consortium. One of the two chargers is actually a portable battery pack that can also charge devices via a USB port.

