Android Pie released for Nokia 6.1 Plus; Nokia 3, 5, & 6 confirmed to get it later

Yesterday, HMD Global released the Android 9 Pie stable update for the Nokia 6.1. Today, it has announced the update is also rolling out to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Juho Sarvikaas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. The Android Pie update is 1349.5MB in size and brings a bunch of new features such as a new navigation system, adaptive battery, and adaptive brightness. The update also brings October’s security patch to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Another day. Another update. Happy to announce that the Nokia 6.1 Plus now runs on Android 9 Pie #Nokiamobile #AndroidOne 🥧 pic.twitter.com/Spls0myFbA — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 31, 2018

Based on Nokia’s promise, the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco are next to receive Android Pie and that will be in November. In addition to those two, Nokia has also confirmed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 released in 2017 will also get Android Pie.

Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 of 2017 will also get 🥧. This hopefully helps understand why everything cant happen at the same time https://t.co/k6GWhHFTMM — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 31, 2018

READ MORE: Nokia 7.1 now up for sale in the United States for $350

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was released this year as the first Nokia phone with a notch. It has a 5.8-inch FHD+ screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor. There is a 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup on its back and a 16MP front-facing camera. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 3060mAh battery.

(Sources: 1, 2)