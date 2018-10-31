Device named Google Rammus appears on Geekbench, powered by an Intel processor

An unusual device has been spotted on Geekbench. The device is listed as the “google rammus” and its name isn’t the only thing weird about it.

The “google rammus” was benchmarked a few days ago and Geekebench reveals it runs Android 7.1 Nougat and has 4GB of RAM. It also states the device is powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor.

There are reports that the device might actually be an older prototype of the Pixel Slate which is powered by the same processor. Apparently, Geekbench has an issue with recognizing Chrome OS. The Pixel Slate was shown to be running Android Pie on the benchmark site before its eventual release.

There are also some who are of the opinion that it is a less powerful version of the Pixel Slate that may be unveiled soon. The Pixel Slate comes in four versions with different processors. The least powerful has an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB/8GB of RAM. It is followed by the version with an Intel Core M3 processor and then two others with Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

READ MORE: Google Pixel 3 XL bug adds an annoying second notch; fix is coming soon

The version with the Core M3 processor only comes with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The “google rammus” has 4GB of RAM which means it should cost less but more than the Celeron version.

These are all speculations at the moment, so take them with a pinch of salt.

(Source, Via)