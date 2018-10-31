AnTuTu confirms the Lenovo Z5 Pro is indeed powered by the Snapdragon 710

Lenovo is going to get some serious backlash for the Lenovo Z5 Pro scheduled to launch tomorrow. Not only is the phone not going to have four rear cameras, but benchmark results have revealed that it isn’t even powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

Yesterday, a Lenovo device with the model number L78031 was seen on Geeekbench and the benchmark result revealed that it is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. The model number is similar to that of the Lenovo Z5 (L78012) which leads us to believe the device is truly the Z5 Pro.

The same device has also been benchmarked on AnTuTu and it also confirms it has a Snapdragon 710 processor. The benchmark result also reveals the phone is running Android 8.1 Oreo, has an Adreno 616 GPU and a 2340 x 1080 display resolution. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and an AnTuTu score of 161428 points.

This means the Lenovo Z5 Pro will be the first upper mid-range phone with a slider design. Also, seeing as the phone isn’t a flagship, we expect it to cost less than the Mi MIX 3 and the Honor Magic 2.

