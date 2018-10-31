Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 to go on sale in India from November 1

Earlier this month, China-based Lenovo launched its two new smartphones in the Indian market — Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5, just in time for the Diwali festival.

At the time of the phone’s announcement, the company had not revealed the availability details. However, Flipkart has now revealed that both the devices will be exclusively available for purchase through its portal from 1st November.

Flipkart is also hosting another festive season sale named Big Diwali Sale from 1st November to 5th November. During this time, the Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 will have an offer for purchase made through SBI Credit Card but details are still undisclosed.

The Lenovo K9 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by MediaTek‘s Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, which is manufactured using the 12nm process. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded thanks to the Hybrid SIM card slot.

There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. In terms of camera, the device comes with four camera sensors — two on the front side and two on the back. There’s a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a megapixel secondary sensor on the back, along with an LED flash. On the front side also, it comes with the same camera configuration, something that’s not found in this price segment.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with some customisations from Lenovo. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with support for 10W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Lenovo A5 is an entry-level phone which features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek MT6739 quad-core 64-bit processor, clocked at 1.5GHz.

The device comes in two variants — one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and another with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

It has a 13-megapixel rear camera along with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with Lenovo’s custom user interface on top, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Lenovo A5 will be available in two color options — Black and Gold. The 2GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 5,999 (approximately $82) while the 3GB RAM model costs Rs. 6,999 (approximately $95). The Lenovo K9, on the other hand, comes in Black and Blue colors for Rs. 8,999, which roughly converts to $123.