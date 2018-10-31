Buy Dibea D18 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner For Just $96.99 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]

Looking for a cost-effective way to keep your surrounding dust-free? You’ve come to the right place.



If cleaning stresses you out and online tips for keeping your home clean aren’t proving to be helpful, you might want to take a look at Dibea D18 cordless vacuum cleaner, which is ideal for daily use since it is quite easy to operate.

More importantly, you can get your hands on the D18 cordless vacuum cleaner without breaking the bank. While this powerful Dibea-branded vacuum cleaner would normally set you back a pretty penny, you can now buy it at a dropped price of $105.99 on GearBest.

On top of that, the Suzhou-based professional vacuum cleaner manufacturer is offering buyers something more to cheer about. Apart from taking advantage of this 12% reduction in the vacuum cleaner’s original selling price, you can save a considerable amount of extra money simply by using coupon GBTROct04 at the time of checking out.

The coupon helps you bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $96.99 before you click on the ‘Proceed To Checkout’ button. In other words, you can get an extra $9 off with the help of the above-mentioned coupon.

In addition to the great discount you can avail on its original selling price, there were six other reasons why you should choose the D18 cordless vacuum cleaner. First off, it can be used as a hand-held and vertically as well.

Moreover, it delivers 4000 Pa (long-term mode) and a whopping 9000 Pa (large suction mode) for strong vacuuming. It comes with various brushes including a wide electric rolling brush, floor brush, and a carpet brush.

On top of that, the D18 cordless vacuum cleaner features lighting LED lights placed at end of the roller. Furthermore, it is backed by a robust 2200mAh built-in lithium-ion battery which offers a working time of 45 time in long-term mode and 25 minutes in large suction mode.

As if that weren’t enough, it even boasts a multistage Cyclone separation system. The cyclone filter can be separated from most of the dust when you filter it at the primary level. It can effortlessly separate the dust gas.

While a powerful vacuum cleaner offering comparable features would normally set you back a pretty penny, the Dibea D18 cordless vacuum cleaner is currently up for grabs bearing a dropped price of just $105.99 on GearBest. Moreover, you can extend this 12% discount by applying coupon code GBTROct04 during the checkout process.

The aforesaid coupon brings your already lowered grand total further down to just $96.99. On the downside, there were only 287 pieces left for this promo, which is slated to end in just 2 days. You can follow this link to avail this discount.

Get 12% Off On Dibea Cordless Vacuum Cleaner