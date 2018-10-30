Lenovo L78031 Geekbench, 3C listings reveal key specs; Could it be Lenovo Z5 Pro?

A mysterious Lenovo L78031 smartphone has bagged 3C certification in China. Soon after getting spotted on 3C’s website, the L78031 handset has also surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking platform to reveal some of its key features. It is speculated that it could be the Lenovo Z5 Pro slider phone that is set to go official on Nov. 1 in China.

The Lenovo L78031 Geekbench listing that it is fueled by Snapdragon 710 and 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. In single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests on Geekbench, the Lenovo L78031 has respectively scored 1791 and 6329 points.

Lenovo is working on re-establishing itself as a smartphone brand in China. It has launched couple of smartphones in this year in the home country. Among them, the Lenovo S5 Pro and Lenovo Z5 that are fueled by the Snapdragon 636 are the most powerful phones from this year.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro is expected to arrive as an advanced version of the Lenovo Z5 smartphone that was unveiled in June this year. Recent reports have revealed that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will be arriving with a manual slider design and it will be also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader which suggests that it could be equipped with a high screen ratio AMOLED display. It will be equipped with 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup.

