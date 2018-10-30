Lenovo VP reveals the Z5 Pro’s powerful AI camera configuration

It is just two days before Lenovo goes official with the Z5 Pro that is expected to come with a huge screen to body ratio and a slider design similar to the Mi Mix 3 as well as the upcoming Honor Magic 2. The Chinese giant has been relatively generous with details of the device and most of the known details were from the company’s VP Chang Cheng. Once again, Mr Cheng has released a teaser poster which shows that the device will have a dual camera set up at the rear. The camera setup is a 24MP main sensor supported by a 16MP sensor assisted by artificial intelligence (AI).

The poster carries the caption in Chinese which translates as “An Epochal Flagship”. That is perhaps a reflection of the unique design and standout camera set up that would be at play on the Z5 Pro when compared to other Lenovo flagships. and it will have one of the most advanced cameras in a Lenovo smartphone. According to the details as shared by Mr Cheng on the Weibo post accompanying the teaser, the camera will have AI Super Night Mode scene and AI Video. We can’t say if the sample on the camera screen in the teaser is shot by the camera but it reveals clear details in low-light environment. The image isn’t likely a real sample, not minding the watermarks which suggest it was shot using the Z5 Pro.

Lenovo was thought to be planning to release the Z5 Pro with four cameras at the rear but it turns out the device will have two cameras at the rear and two selfie shooters, making up the quad camera. Call it another cunning, attention-grabbing marketing strategy from Lenovo if you like. Considering Lenovo’s recent antecedence, we’ll advise you don’t get your hopes too high but wait until November 1 to see what the company really has in store for us.

