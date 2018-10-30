Panasonic P85 NXT with massive battery and face unlock unveiled with Rs. 6,999 (~$95) pricing

Panasonic P85 NXT is the latest entry-level smartphone from the company for India. It comes with a massive battery and it also equipped with face unlock feature. The handset has arrived with an attractive price tag of Rs. 6,999 (~$95).

Panasonic P85 NXT Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Panasonic P85 NXT features a polycarbonate body with 141.7 x 70.8 x 9.3mm dimensions. The handset weighs 173.8 grams and it can be availed in three colors such as Champagne God, Dark Blue and Black.

The P85 NXT phone features a 5-inch LCD display that supports HD resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The screen of the smartphone is shielded by a layer of Gorilla Glass.

The modest Snapdragon 210 mobile platform that includes 1.3 GHz quad-core processor is the driving force of the smartphone. The SoC is coupled with 2 GB of RAM. It is equipped with an internal storage of 16 GB. There is an expandable storage on the device that supports up to 128 GB of microSD card.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the device. The only biometric recognition feature available on the Panasonic P85 NXT smartphone is face unlock through the front camera of 5-megapixel. The back panel of the phone is equipped with an autofocus enabled 8-megapixel camera with LED flash.

The Android Nougat OS is available on the Panasonic P85 NXT smartphone. The AI based Arbo Hub provides a platform to access to various apps and services.

The smartphone receives power from a 4,000mAh battery. The massive battery of the phone can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. The large battery of the phone does not carry support for fast charging. As far as connectivity is concerned, the P85 NXT offers features like 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, microUSB 2.0, USB OTG and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Rs. 6,999 (~$95) priced Panasonic P85 NXT will be available for purchase through offline channels in the country. The company is teamed up with UDAAN, a network based B2B solution for selling the P85 NXT smartphone.