Google Pixel 3 XL bug adds an annoying second notch; fix is coming soon

The notch on the Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone is one of the most derided feature and if that was not enough, some users of the phone are having issues with a bug that adds an additional notch on the right side of the display.

The second notch is a software-related issue and is completely unrelated to the real, physical notch on the screen which houses the front-facing cameras and other sensors. Some users who faced this issue were able to revert the phone to the correct format by restarting it.

However, Google has acknowledged this issue. It said that the company is aware of this highly anomalous behavior and also added that it will be fixed through an upcoming software update.

The Google Pixel 3 XL, launched earlier this month, features a 6.3-inch display with 1440 x 2960 pixels screen resolution and aspect ratio of 18.5:9. There’s support for HDR and a Boosted Mode which adds 10 percent more colors to sRGB.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm‘s flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset clocked at 2.5GHz. There’s a dedicated security chip – the Titan M, which keeps the OS and your passwords secure. The phone packs 4GB of RAM and comes in 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

There’s a 12.2MP camera sensor on the back with a f/1.8 aperture and a 1.4um pixel size. On the front side, there are two 8MP sensors. One is a 97-degree wide-angle f/2.2 sensor and the other is a standard f/1.8 sensor.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is priced at $899/€949 for the 64GB internal storage model and $999/€1049 for the 128GB storage model. In some other European countries, the phone is priced a bit more expensive.

(Source)