New Lenovo Z5 Pro teasers confirm hardware security chip and slide mechanism

Last week it was announced that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will be unveiled on November 1. Following the announcement, Lenovo‘s CEO has released a poster for each day counting down to the event. The posters for yesterday and today confirm some features of the phone.

The poster released yesterday confirms the Lenovo Z5 will have a mechanical slider which we are already aware of but goes into details. According to the poster, the Z5 Pro’s uses a double helix for the slider with what appears to be six guidance “sensors”. The poster also says that the slide mechanism can last more than 300,000 times. This is the same figure OPPO gave for the automated slider of the OPPO Find X.

There are other details this poster confirms such as dual front-facing cameras and dual rear cameras. The rear cameras are arranged vertically and are positioned in the middle. There is no hole for the fingerprint scanner which means it is under the display.

The second poster which was released today reveals the Lenovo Z5 Pro will have a chipset for hardware level security encryption. This feature is supposed to make the phone appealing to businessmen and professionals who want a phone with a high-level security.

The poster has an image of a chipset with the word “Turbo” written on it. We are not sure but it may mean the phone also has a software performance improvement feature similar to OPPO‘s Hyper Boost technology.

Leaks have revealed the Lenovo Z5 Pro has a 6.5-inch 2280 x 1440 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. It is also rumored to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

