Two new Hisense phones with large displays and big batteries show up on TENAA

Hisense announced a few days ago that it has an event scheduled for November 1. The poster for the event shows the event will be for the unveiling of a new phone with a water-drop notch. However, there is a high chance that isn’t the only phone it will announce on that day. Two new phones have surfaced on TENAA and they may as well be part of the lineup on Thursday.

The phones are listed as the Hisense HLTE311T and the Hisense HLTE213T and they both pack large displays and large batteries.

Hisense HLTE311T

The Hisense HLTE311T has a 6.18-inch display with a 1080 x 2246 resolution. It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and will be available in two variants. One will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the other will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. TENAA states that there is support for storage expansion via a MicroSD card slot (128GB max).

The phone has a single 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup on the rear. The images provided show the rear cameras are arranged vertically and sit on the left side of the phone. They also reveal the phone is missing a fingerprint scanner.

The Hisense HLTE311T packs a 3,900mAh battery. It weighs 170 grams, measures 154.75 x 74.9 x 8 millimeters and will be available in Champagne Gold. However, the images show only the frame is gold while the rest of the body is black. There is also a button on the left, below the SIM tray, whose function is unknown.

Hisense HLTE213T

The Hisense HLTE213T shares a similar design to the HLTE213T but is missing some features. It has a slightly larger 6.217-inch screen but the resolution is lower at 720 x 1520. It is also powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor but it might be a different chipset.

There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. A single 13MP camera sits on the rear and an 8MP camera sits in the center above the display for selfies.

It runs Android 8.1 just like its sibling but packs a much larger 4,400mAh battery. It also comes in black with a Champagne Gold frame and has the same unknown button on the left of the phone. It weighs 169.8 grams and measures 156.62 x 75.38 x 8.29 millimeters.

There is a chance both phones will launch on Thursday. We also expect Hisense to unveil its new dual-screen (e-ink + LCD) phone at the event too.

