Nubia X gets benchmarked again on Master Lu ahead of launch

Nubia will take the wraps off its dual-screen flagship -the Nubia X – at an event tomorrow. The phone has been benchmarked again on the latest version of the Master Lu app.

The benchmark app lists the device as the Nubia nx616j. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8GHz and has 8GB of RAM. It also reveals the display has a resolution of 2280 x 1080. Apparently, this is the main display which has no bezels.

The result states the phone has a CPU score of 130,313 points, a GPU score of 108,705, points, a memory performance score of 40,732 points, and a storage performance score of 31,691 points. The overall score for the Nubia X is given as 311,441 points which put it in the flagship category according to the app just in case you need more proof to know it is a flagship phone.

The Nubia X is said to be the company’s best phone to date. The dual screen design is Nubia’s take on the truly bezel-less trend. Rather than add a notch or settle for a slider design to hide the camera and sensors, Nubia has settled for two displays.

READ MORE: First live photo of the Nubia Red Magic 2 show shoulder buttons

The primary and larger display has practically no bezels which mean there is no space for a front-camera. Then there is a smaller display on the rear which sits below dual cameras that serve as both selfie and rear cameras. The larger screen is a 6.26-inch FHD+ LCD display and the smaller screen is a 5.1–inch HD+ OLED display. Nubia has put a 3,800mAh battery in the device to keep it running.

(Via)