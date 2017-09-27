Mediatek’s New MT6739 Quad-Core SoC Has Dual VoLTE and 18:9 Display Support

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Taiwanese chip maker, MediaTek has announced a new processor at the ongoing India Mobile World Congress. The MT6739 is a quad-core chip targeted at the country’s growing 4G market.

The unique selling point of the chip is its support for dual VoLTE and Dual SIM Dual Standby, that is each SIM can be set to 4G+4G. The MT6739 has four Cortex-A53 processors with a clockspeed of up to 1.5GHz. Its GPU is a PowerVR GE8100 clocked at 570MHz.

Maximum RAM supported is 3GB and it should provide Cat. 4 LTE downlink speeds and Cat. 5 uplink speeds. The chip also supports up to 13MP cameras.

Another feature of the new processor is its support for 18:9 screens with HD+ resolution. This means the chip will most likely be the SoC of choice for manufacturers planning to release low-cost full screen smartphones.

MediaTek also announced the Helio P23 at the event. It has 8 Cortex-A53 processors with a clockspeed of up to 2.3GHz. Like the MT6739, the P23 has dual VoLTE in addition to ViLTE. It also supports 13MP + 13MP dual cameras or a single 24MP camera.

READ MORE: MediaTek May Not Release 10nm or 7nm Processors In 2018, Instead Focus Will Be On Mid-Range Segment

MediaTek says both the MT6739 and the Helio P23 should start showing up in devices this year.

(Source, via)