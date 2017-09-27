OnePlus 5 Running Android 8.0 Oreo Seen on Geekbench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A few days ago, we reported that the Huawei Mate 9 was seen on Geekbench running Android 8.0 Oreo. A new Geekbench listing shows that a OnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 was also benchmarked a few days later.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its latest flagship along with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will be updated to Android 8.0. A few weeks ago, OnePlus released Android Oreo for the three phones for its closed beta group. It then said that a public beta version will be available by the end of September.

The OnePlus 5 benchmarked is the 6GB RAM variant. It scored 1837 points in the single core test and 6085 in the multi-core test. This is a couple of points below that of the 8GB RAM version seen on the site before its release.

OnePlus phones run OxygenOS which is a lot like pure Android but with some interesting customization features. This makes it easy for them to push out updates faster for their phones. However, that doesn’t mean their devices have a longer update life.

OnePlus has announced that Android 8.0 Oreo will be the last major update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. This is disappointing as both phones were only released last year.

