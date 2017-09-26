OnePlus 3/3T Owners Now Get Shot on OnePlus Watermark After OxygenOS 4.5.0 Update

OnePlus released a new OTA update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T yesterday. The update moves the version number from 4.1.7 to 4.5.0 and brings a bunch of features which owners should find interesting.

Some of the visual features includes the new OnePlus Slate font debuted on the OnePlus 5 in addition to the Shot on OnePlus watermark when you take pictures.

OnePlus has also added the option to schedule when your phone goes into night mode just like we have on the official Twitter app. If you enjoy playing games without distractions, a Gaming Do Not Disturb mode can be found under Advanced System Settings, however calls and alarms are exempted.

Want to know how fast your network is? Then you can add that to your status bar. You will also find the new lift up display feature interesting. Lift up your phone when the screen is locked and you can see if you have any notifications. OnePlus also says that the update brings battery improvements and system stability.The update also appears to have fixed the Blueborne vulnerability.

The OTA update is less than 200MB and should reach most devices soon. However, OP3T owners can manually download the OTA from the OnePlus forum (scroll down and you will find the link) and copy it to the root folder of your device. After you do that, open System Update under settings and tap the gear icon to access the menu for local upgrade.

