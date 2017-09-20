OnePlus 5 JCC+ Limited Edition Unveiling on September 22, Will Go on Sale on October 2

OnePlus has collaborated with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac (aka JC/DC), a fashion designer from France to create a limited version of the OnePlus 5 called “the Callection.” OnePlus will be holding a pop-up event on Sept. 22 at the fashion boutique Colette in Paris to sell the OnePlus 5 JCC+ limited edition smartphone. The event will start at 10 AM CEST (4 AM ET in the U.S.). In the coming weeks, the Chinese firm will be holding pop-up events for OnePlus 5 JCC+ limited edition in other regions in Europe.

The limited edition OnePlus 5 will be sporting a trendy design featuring a blue colored power button and a yellow colored mute button. It will be also sporting a red volume rocker and the back panel will be inscripted with some writing.

The OnePlus 5 JCC+ limited edition will go on sale from Oct. 2 and it will be sold exclusively in Europe through OnePlus.net. The handset that is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. It features 128 GB of storage. The OnePlus 5 JCC+ limited edition will carry a pricing of 559 euros / £499 GBP (`$672).

Earlier this year, OnePlus had sold 250 units of OnePlus 3T Colette Edition through Colette retail outlets in Paris. There is no information on the exact number of units of OnePlus 5 JCC+ limited edition that will be available for buying. Here is an image of the retail box of the special edition OnePlus 5:

OnePlus 5 is the first smartphone from the company to come with dual rear cameras that includes a 20-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. The dual cam setup is equipped with various features like PDAF, EIS, dual-LED flash and 1.6x optical zoom. Its frontside features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is fitted with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display that supports full HD resolution and is packed with a 3,300mAh battery.

OnePlus will be also selling other JC/DC-designed limited edition items such as t-shirts, tote bags, caps, and holsters. These items will be also available in other markets like North America, China and India, but the OnePlus 5 JCC+ limited edition will remain exclusive to Europe.

The t-shirts will be priced at 29.95 euros / 27.95 pounds (`$38) and the tote bags will be available for 24.95 euros / 21.95 pounds (~$30). Other items will be made available for buying later this year through limited sales drops.

