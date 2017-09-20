Google Pixelbook Image, Pricing Leaked, Reportedly Launching on October 4

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Google is holding a launch event on Oct. 4 to unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones. The search engine giant is also speculated to unveil some other new devices such as Google Home Mini smart speaker, new Daydream View VR and one more thing… Google Pixelbook convertible laptop.

Google Pixelbook

According to Droid-Life, the next Chromebook from Google will be called Pixelbook. It will be a convertible device that will can be used as a laptop and also a tablet. The specifications of the Pixelbook is still under the wraps. Shown below is the first image of the Pixelbook.

The Pixelbook will be coming in three storage sizes such as 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. These models will be respectively priced at $1,199, $1,399 and $1,749, respectively, claims the publication. The device will be available in Silver color only.

The Pixelbook would be supporting the Pixelbook Pen that will be sold separately with a pricing of $99. It will be a pressure-sensitive stylus that will carry tilt support and offer lag-free experience. More information on the specifications of the Google Pixelbook is expected to surface in the coming weeks.

Google Home Mini

The same publication claims that a smaller version of Google Home smart speaker will be also on Oct. 4. The device is expected to arrive in colors like Chalk, Charcoal and Coral and it would be priced at $49.

The leaked press renders of the Google Home Mini suggest that it won’t be a wireless device. It can be used for scheduling, setting reminders and grabbing news and more. The four dots that can be seen above the device will provide feedback when the user interacts with it.

Daydream View VR

Google is also expected to announce a new VR device that will be called Daydream View VR. It will be an improved edition of the predecessor model. It is expected to carry a pricing of $99 and is expected to come in colors like Charcoal, Fog and Coral.

Google’s upcoming event will be held at 9 AM PT | 12 PM PT on Oct. 4. It will be held at the SF Jazz Center that is located San Francisco.

