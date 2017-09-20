HMD Working on Android Oreo For The Nokia 8, Shows off Screenshots

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD Global is putting lots of efforts to ensure that the Nokia brand returns to its glory days. The company released its latest product and first flagship model since this era, not too long ago. The Nokia 8 may not have met the expectations of a number of ardent followers of the brand but it sure does feature a powerful specs lineup and a cool design. Nokia 8 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat but users of the phone may not wait for too long before Android Oreo hits their devices.

A Nokia Exec, who is actually HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas recently shared two images on Twitter which practically teases that the company is working on updates to ANdroid Oreo for the flagship. The images were those of the Nokia 8 with a prompt to download Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest version of Google’s popular operating system. For now, no smartphone has featured Android Oreo but Google is expected to launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL running its latest OS. So, we may not be seeing the update for Nokia 8 very soon.

The Nokia Exec hinted that his company was working on perfecting the Android 8 OS for the Nokia 8 and when that has been achieved, it would roll out. For now, the company is still testing the ROM as could be seen in the screenshots. Curiously, the new ROM comes with a size of almost 1.3GB. Perhaps, the size could be compressed further as HMD had earlier hinted that all its models released so far will get Android 8 updates.

Read More: Nokia 8’s Customized Edition May Arrive in the U.S. and China Later This Year

To refresh your memory, Nokia 8 boasts of a 5.3-inch QHD panel and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Nokia 8 also packs 64GB of internal flash memory expandable with a microSD card. On the camera end, the device features a 13MP front-facing camera, while it sports a dual camera setup at the rear comprised of two 13MP modules with laser and phase detection autofocus support and a dual-LED flash. The device also features a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, among others.

(source)