Moto G4 Plus gets Android Oreo as Moto Z3 Play receives Android Pie (US for both)

The Moto G4 Plus was announced back in 2016 and it ran Android Marshmallow out of the box. It later received an update to Android Nougat as promised. The phone is now receiving its Android 8.1 Oreo update more than a year after Oreo was announced.

Why is the update coming so late? It is actually Motorola‘s fault, to be honest. When the phone was announced, Motorola promised an update to Android N and Android O as Nougat and Oreo were known as back then. However, when the list of Moto devices getting Android Oreo was released in 2017, the Moto G4 Plus and the Moto G4 were missing.

This caused a lot of backlash and they eventually agreed to uphold their promise to update it, though on the condition that it would take time since it was “unplanned for”. Really, Motorola/Lenovo?

Now the update which will definitely be its last is finally rolling out to devices in the US. The changelog says the update brings all the features of Android 8.1 Oreo and also comes with December 2018’ security patch.

READ MORE: Moto G7 Plus China Red version will be the only Motorola phone launching in China this year

Motorola is also rolling out Android Pie to the Moto Z3 Play. The update is already arriving on the 2018 phone in the US. It brings all the goodness of Pie which includes a redesigned navigation system, a redesigned recent apps menu, a new volume control, a virtual screenshot key, new emoji, adaptive battery, and adaptive brightness etc. The update should arrive in other regions in the coming weeks.

(Sources: 1, 2 | Via: 1, 2)