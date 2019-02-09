Realme to open exclusive offline stores later this year

Realme made its entry into the Indian smartphone market last year as an offshoot of OPPO. Its phones which belong to the mid-range category have also launched in Indonesia and Vietnam. This year, the budding company plans to grow bigger and part of its plans is to open brick and mortar stores.

The company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, disclosed that they plan to “open exclusive stores in India where prospective buyers can get a hands-on experience of the entire portfolio of Realme devices that would include accessories as well as smartphones”. These stores will begin popping up across India in the second half of the year.

At the moment, you can actually purchase Realme-branded phones offline at partner stores. Initially, interested buyers who didn’t want to buy online could only get them from Reliance stores but they are now collaborating with several multi-brand retail stores located in several cities in India.

Realme has also revealed its plans to double production by opening a new factory in Greater Nodia. It already has one there but it plans to increase its current output of between 60 – 80 million smartphones per annum. The manufacturer will also announce new models this year.

In Q4 2018, Counterpoint Research said Realme grabbed a market share of 8%. The manufacturer which started as a sub-brand of OPPO is now an independent company.

