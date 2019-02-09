Moto G7 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Honor 10 Lite: Specs Comparison

After an infinite amount of leak and rumors, Motorola finally unveiled the Moto G7 series. The most powerful and expensive device of the new line-up is the Moto G7 Plus that comes with midrange-class specs and a not so high price tag. Given the relevance of this handset, we think it is time to compare it with the best concurrency currently available. Two of the most important device in the actual midrange segment are surely the new Redmi Note 7 by Xiaomi and the Honor 10 Lite by Huawei. Does Moto G7 have a higher value for money or it is better to go for these other Chinese companies? Go ahead with this comparison to find out.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Motorola Moto G7 Plus Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Huawei Honor 10 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157 x 75.3 x 8.3 mm, 176 grams 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams 154.8 x 73.6 x 8 mm, 162 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2270p (Full HD+), 405 ppi, LTPS IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 415 ppi, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie, MIUI Android 9 Pie, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 5 MP f/1.7 and f/2.2

12 MP front camera Dual 48 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/1.8

24 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh, fast charging 27W with Quick Charge 4 4000 mAh, fast charging 3400 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

Motorola Moto G7 Plus does not sport the most catchy and futuristic design, but it comes with very nice build quality. It has glass on both front and back, as well as an aluminum frame just like flagship phones. Further, it is splash resistant. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with even more resistant glasses thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5 protection, but it has a plastic frame making its body a bit less solid. However, the company claims that the phone is water resistant, even though there is not any IP certification to prove it. Honor 10 Lite does not offer so strong materials, so I exclude it from this comparison. It is a hard challenge between Moto G7 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, but I would choose the latter because it looks more beautiful thanks to the gradient glass back.

Display

At least on the paper, Motorola Moto G7 Plus seems to be the device with the best display. Its LTPS technology should help to provide a lower power consumption as well as more controlled temperature ranges. Further, Moto G7 Plus has stereo speakers which enhance the multimedia experience. However, it will be not easy to notice the differences between these panels as their specs are very similar and all of them are midrange-class. Even the size is more or less the same.

Specs & Software

If you are an advanced user and you play games or you care about multi-tasking, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 offers a slightly better processor: the Snapdragon 660 by Qualcomm. If you prefer to have more internal storage, Honor 10 Lite is the only which comes with up to 128 GB of storage that you can furtherly expand with a micro SD card. Moto G7 Plus is inferior to both Honor 10 Lite and Redmi Note 7 due to its good but lower-end SoC.

Camera

Moto G7 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 are the best camera phones on the paper and, even though we still did not test them, we believe that Moto G7 Plus will be surprising. The last three generations of “G Plus” devices are all excellent camera phones, even though they do not reach flagships. And we believe that Moto G7 Plus will be able to compete with the stunning 48 MP sensor of the Redmi Note 7 without issues. It may even be better thanks to its brighter aperture, OIS and accurate autofocus. And we think the same about the front camera. But in order to give a definitive verdict, we will have to click some photos.

Battery

We think that in 2019 putting a 3000 mAh battery on a midrange phone as Motorola did with the Moto G7 Plus is not enough unless it was optimized in an excellent way. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and not only it wins the comparison, but we can consider it one of the longest lasting last-generation smartphones on a single charge. Honor 10 Lite sits in the middle with its sufficient 3400 mAh unit. On the other hand, note that Moto G7 Plus features a very fast charging technology, so it can be charged in a low amount of time.

Price

Moto G7 Plus will cost about €300/$340, definitely too much for a midrange with Snapdragon 636, unless its cameras will be something extraordinary. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, that is the clear winner of this comparison, was launched for just $150/€132, while Honor 10 Lite costs about €210/$240.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

PROs

Great build quality

Affordable price

Amazing camera

Big battery

Nice design

CONS

Nothing particular

Huawei Honor 10 Lite

PROs

Good design

Affordable

Great front camera

Compact

CONS

Smaller battery

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

PROs

Great cameras

Fast charging

Stereo speakers

Micro SD dedicated slot

CONS