LG G8 ThinQ’ (128GB version) price leaks, costs over $900

The LG G8 ThinQ is expected to launch later this month at MWC 2019. The flagship phone will come with a slight change in design and new internals. The price of the phone in Canada has leaked and provides a rough estimate for other countries.

The price was shared on the web by a Reddit user. The image shows the 128GB LG G8 ThinQ will be priced at CAD 1199.99 (~$903).

The G7 ThinQ was sold for CAD 1049.99 ($790.68) by Bell and Virgin Mobile but it had 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For CAD 150 more, the LG G8 ThinQ brings a more powerful processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 64GB model should sell for less.

As usual, we expect those who pre-order will get significant free gifts along with their phone. Those who pre-ordered the LG G7 got a free 43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV.

The LG G7 ThinQ launched for $750 in the US, so the LG G8 ThinQ which has more storage may sell for $800 or a little over that. In India, it launched as the LG G7+ ThinQ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for INR 39,990 (~$562), much cheaper than the 64GB version sold in North America. The G8 may cost over $600 but it will likely still be one of the cheapest flagships.

READ MORE: LG K12+ specifications, image leaked ahead of MWC 2019

The LG G8 ThinQ will come with a notched display, a ToF selfie camera, dual rear cameras, and a larger battery. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and should run Android Pie out of the box.

(Source, Via)