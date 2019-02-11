Looking for a high-performance mini laptop that doesn’t cost a bomb? The One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga pocket laptop might just fill the bill.

The One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket laptop packs a powerful Intel Core m3-7Y30, Dual Core, up to 2.6GHz processor along with an Intel Core m3-7Y30, dual-core, up to 2.6GHz graphics processing unit, under the hood.

This smartphone-sized laptop ships with 8GB of DDR3 RAM and offers a hearty 256GB of onboard storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

Moreover, the One Mix 2 Yoga pocket laptop sports an easily readable 7-inch touchscreen display with a high screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The device runs Microsoft Windows 10 operating system with the latest software updates.

Furthermore, the laptop draws its juices from a non-removable 6500mAh Li-Po battery that delivers up to 12 hours of battery life.

If you are in the market for a top-branded laptop that offers comparable features, you are highly likely to end up spending a lot of money. But that’s about to change.

In collaboration with GeekBuying, Shenzhen based personal computer manufacturer One Netbook is offering the well-received One Mix 2S Yoga Pocket laptop at a considerably lowered price of just $669.99.

Aside from this significant 16 percent drop in the laptop’s original asking price of $801.99, there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can use coupon code GIZ_QVABPLDK and get an extra $30 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered asking price of the laptop further down to just $659.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before placing your order.

You can follow this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo is slated to end in just five days.