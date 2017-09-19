Huawei Mate 10 Real Photo Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Ahead of the October 16 official launch of the Huawei Mate 10, we have had the opportunity of seeing what is said to be the Mate 10’s real photo. The single photo was leaked by popular Twitter leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks). Considering Evan Blass’ track record, we have absolutely no reason to doubt this is actually the Mate 10.

The Mate 10 is traditionally a big smartphone, so no surprise about the large size of the photo. It is a flagship device and from the photo, we can gather that it won’t be too different from the Mate 9 and other preceding Mate series models. Previous rumors had tipped the Mate 10 as coming with a bezel-less, full-screen design but that may not be the case. In fact, a Twitter user expressed this concern and Blass was quick to respond that the bezel-less, full-screen model would be the Mate 10 Pro. Recall that Huawei unveiled the Mate 9 last year along with the Mate 9 Pro which adopted a curved edge display. This time around, the screen will see a change to the trendy bezel-less design.

The leaked Mate 10 photo, however, shows that the phone will come with a design that’ll see it have a small chin and forehead. The side bezels are also ultra-thin with a high screen-to-body ratio. The Mate 10 is expected to have a 5.9-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and would be powered by a Kirin 970 chip, which is Huawei’s first 10nm chip and one with AI capabilities. The Mate 10 is also expected to feature a Leica-branded camera setup which may still be a 12MP main sensor teaming up with a 20MP monochrome sensor just like it was featured on the Mate 9 and Huawei P10. The flagship device is also expected to pack the latest EMUI interface based on Android Oreo among others.