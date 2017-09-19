Just A Month After The X1, Gionee X1s Arrives With Bigger Display, Larger RAM & 16MP Selfie Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gionee released the X1 as an entry-level phone last month. Today it has announced the Gionee X1s which features slight changes in physical appearance but an overall haul in specs.

Gionee X1s Specs

The Gionee X1s has a larger 5.2-inch HD screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is now powered by the MT6737T – a more powerful variant of the MT6737. RAM has also been bumped up to 3GB but storage remains 16GB with option for up to an additional 256GB via a MicroSD card slot.

The X1s also features big upgrades in the camera department. The rear camera is a 13MP sensor and the front camera has been bumped up to 16MP with features like Face Beauty 2.0 and Beautified Video.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner below the camera. One of the design changes is the addition of a speaker grille at the back. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack at the top and a micro USB port at the bottom. The Gionee X1s runs Android Nougat with Amigo 4.0 UI overlay and has a 4000mAh battery.

Gionee X1s Availability and Price

The Gionee X1s comes in black and gold. It is priced at INR 12,999 (~$202) and will go on sale on various platforms starting Thursday, September 21.

There are a couple of deals for those who purchase the smartphone. Airtel users will get 10GB of bonus data every month for 6 months for data recharges above 1GB. Paytm users also get two cashback voucher codes that give them INR 250 (~$4) cashbacks on Paytm purchases worth at least INR 350 (~$5.44).