It’s Official: Near Bezel-less Gionee M7 Will Be Launched on September 25

Gionee has officially confirmed via its Weibo page that its near bezel-less Gionee M7 will be launched on September 25 at 3PM (UTC+7). The company released a teaser poster to that effect which not only discloses the launch date but also that the device will first go official in China. Recall that Gionee had earlier released a poster which shows they would be launching an equally near bezel-less M7 and M7 Power in Thailand on September 28.

The Gionee M7 has featured in a couple of leaks so, it is pretty obvious it would pack a full-screen display with ultra-thin bezels at the sides and reduced bezels at the top and bottom. The display panel for the M7 leaked recently revealing in details how it would look like. This would be Gionee’s first device with such small bezels.

The Gionee M7 is expected to sport a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080pixels giving it an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P30 chip backed by 6GB of RAM and there is 64Gb of storage onboard. Talking about the cameras, Gionee has put a 16MP rear camera as well as an 8MP front camera n the M7. Providing the interface will be Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

