Gionee and Ofo Teases The M7 and M7 Power With FullView Display, Arrives on September 28

Gionee has released four teaser posters announcing the launch of its upcoming smartphone the M7 Power. The teasers show the outline of a phone with a display similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8+). However, Gionee calls its own a FullView Display.

There was an unconfirmed report weeks ago that Gionee and a bunch of other Chinese manufacturers were going to release smartphones with an 18:9 display ratio. Last week, we saw a Gionee SW17W08 on GFXbench with a 6-inch display and a 1440 x 720 resolution. This is the same resolution as that of the Micromax Canvas Infinity which also has an 18:9 full vision display but smaller at 5.77-inches.

The similar display resolution was a sort of confirmation that Gionee would indeed announce a phone with an 18:9 display. However, the teaser shows that the Gionee M7 Power will be different from the Micromax Canvas Infinity as it is nearly bezel-less on the sides. The top and bottom bezels are more or less the same thickness as that of the Galaxy S8 which means the M7 Power will not have a home button/fingerprint scanner like in the Gionee S10.

Apart from the teasers released today by Gionee, Beijing-based bike-sharing startup, Ofo, also released a poster for a Gionee M7 yesterday. The phone in the teaser has the same outline as the phone in Gionee’s posters but also has two bicycle wheels. The guess is that the wheels hint at the phone having dual cameras.

If the Gionee M7 Power is indeed the phone that was seen on GFXBench, then it will launch with a 6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a MT6757CD octa-core processor. One of the cameras will also be a 5MP sensor.

The Gionee M7 Power will be launched in Thailand on September 28.

(Sources: 1, 2 via: 1, 2)