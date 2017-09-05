OPPO A71 Debuts Silently with Metal Body, 13 MP Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO A71 smartphone has been silently introduced by the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset has appeared on the Pakistani and Malaysian editions of the OPPO’s official site.

The Oppo A71 has a sleek and glossy metallic body that measures 148.1 x 73.8 x 7.6 mm and its weight is 137 grams with the battery included. The handset is available in color choices like Gold and Black.

It is fitted with a 5.2-inch TFT display that produces an HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. The MediaTek MT6750 powers the smartphone with its 1.5 GHz octa-core processor and Mali-T860 MP2 graphics along with 3 GB of RAM. It has a native storage of 16 GB.

The rear side of the OPPO A71 features a f/2.2 aperture 13-megapixel snapper that is enabled with a LED flash. Equipped with PDAF and noise reduction technology, the rear camera promises to shooter impressive shots in darker conditions. The frontside features a f/2.4 aperture 5-megapixel selfie shooter that is powered by OPPO’s beautifying software. OPPO claims that the selfie snapper performs well in dim conditions.

The OPPO A71 is preinstalled with Android 7.1 Nougat OS that is customized with Color OS 3.1 skin from the company. The connectivity features offered by the smartphone include dual-SIM support USB OTG, 4.0 Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS. The smartphone is packed with 3,000mAh battery.

The Pakistani site of OPPO does not contain any information on the pricing of OPPO A71. However, the smartphone would be selling in Malaysia with a price tag of RM 858 (~$200). As of this writing, there is no confirmation on the markets that will be receiving the OPPO A71.

(source 1,2)