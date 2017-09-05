Xiaomi Launches The Classic Wild Hooded Sweater Priced At 149 Yuan (~$23)

As the rainy season is fast approaching in China, Xiaomi seems to focus on items of clothing and accessories that would aid users during the cold weather on its MIJIA platform. The company recently unveiled the Charpa Temperature Control Quilt and now, they have announced new product under the MIJIA brand. This time around it is a hooded sweater.

The sweater is dubbed Classic Wild Hooded sweater and it comes in at just 149 Yuan ($23). The sweater comes with a classic design with a top-notch tailoring. It is produced from nylon material on the inside and highly elastic silk material on the outside.The stitches are done using high-density knitting.

The material used in manufacturing the sweater ensures the wearer remains warm in a cold weather and keep users cool during the warm weather condition. The sweater also comes with a removable hood with a lanyard which can be used to tie it up. It is available in black, dark gray, and will be available in five different sizes – S / M / L / XL / XXL five models available. It is presently available on Mi Home for funding and would shipping at a later date.